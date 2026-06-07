Gears of War: E-Day will officially launch on October 6, 2026

The Coalition shared an extended gameplay trailer as part of the Xbox Game Showcase 2026

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma confirmed the game will launch as an Xbox console exclusive

Microsoft has officially confirmed a release date for Gears of War: E-Day and stated that it will be an Xbox console launch exclusive.

The announcement comes from the Xbox Games Showcase 2026, where developer The Coalition shared an extended look at gameplay and confirmed that the game will launch on October 6, 2026.

At the end of the reveal, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma said a few words and confirmed that the game will be an Xbox console exclusive. This means the game won't be coming to PlayStation 5 and will only be released for Xbox Series X and Series S.

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"For the past 25 years, Xbox has delivered some of the greatest games of all time, games that changed what was possible and games that brought players together, and games that defined generations," Sharma said.

"Xbox was built on the spirit of creativity and heart, and as we kick of the show with Gears of War: E-Day, it's only fitting that as we return to Xbox, we return to Gears. So today, we are announcing, that Gears of War: E-Day will be an Xbox console exclusive."

Gears of War: E-Day was revealed back in 2024 and stars a younger Marcus Fenix in a new story set 14 years before the original game.

"Experience the brutal horror of Emergence Day through the eyes of Marcus Fenix in the origin story of one of gaming's most acclaimed sagas," the description reads. "Fourteen years before Gears of War, war heroes Marcus Fenix and Dom Santiago return home to face a new nightmare: the Locust Horde. These subterranean monsters, grotesque and relentless, erupt from below, laying siege on humanity itself."

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