This new limited edition Series X looks like the ultimate machine for Xbox lovers

Xbox has revealed a new limited edition Series X console

It's based on the classic translucent green colorway of the original Xbox

It features special 25th anniversary branding

Xbox has revealed a cool limited edition Xbox Series X console as part of the Xbox Games Showcase 2026.

Designed to celebrate the brand's 25th anniversary, the new Xbox Series X 25 Limited Edition is based on the iconic translucent green look of the original Xbox. The system's Xbox button lights up in green, which is intended to pay homage to the classic Xbox start up animation, at least according to VP next generation Jason Ronald in a new Xbox wire post.

"You’ll also discover a few hidden surprises throughout, as a thank you to the community," he teases.

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Alongside the console we're also getting a special edition 25th anniversary Xbox Wireless Controller. It's translucent green as well, with loads of little details to help it look a bit like the legendary old 'Duke' pad — albeit thankfully much slimmer.

The controller will be bundled with the limited edition console, but is also available to buy separately if you want to secure one without having to refinance your house.

I'm only assuming the limited edition console will be pricey though, as Microsoft hasn't released any information regarding pricing yet.

"The console and controller will be available together in select markets as a limited edition collection in November," the post continues. "We’ll have more to share on pricing and preorder availability at select retailers soon."

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