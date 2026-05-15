The Xbox Elite Series 3 and a new cloud gaming controller have seemingly leaked online

The cloud model appears to be much smaller and compact than other controllers

The Elite Series 3 sports a smaller, rechargeable battery and two new scroll buttons

The designs for two Xbox controllers have apparently leaked online, offering a first look at Microsoft's new Xbox Elite Series 3 and a cloud gaming controller.

The unannounced cloud gaming controller was the first to leak and discovered by Tecnoblog (via The Verge), which published a series of images showcasing a smaller, rather odd-looking gamepad.

Both white and black models are flat and rectangular in shape, with two thumb grips, a pairing button, and the standard Xbox buttons; however, the triggers and shoulder buttons appear to be built into the base, unlike a regular Xbox controller.

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It also features 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB-C port, and both models will include their own rechargeable 500mAh battery.

LEAKED | Microsoft's new Xbox Cloud Gaming controller just leaked from a Brazilian regulator.Features:• 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi• Rechargeable 500mAh battery• Bluetooth 5.3• USB-C• Bumpers• Triggers• D-Pad• Pairing buttonvia: Techobloghttps://t.co/Jh7HMhXP08 pic.twitter.com/8196Dwu7nGMay 14, 2026

The design for the Xbox Elite Series 3 controller came a while later, again courtesy of Tecnoblog. The black model looks a bit different from its predecessor, the Elite Series 2, and features an interchangeable D-Pad, paddles, and two new scroll wheels at the bottom with an unknown purpose.

The Elite Series 3 also appears to sport a new pair button that switches between local and cloud modes, as well as a removable, rechargeable battery (1,528mAh) that is reportedly much smaller than the Elite Series 2's (2,050mAh).

The leaks come just a month before the Xbox Gaming Showcase, where Xbox peripherals are typically announced alongside new software.

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It's unclear if that is the plan, so we'll have to wait and see, but rumors earlier this year suggested Microsoft will reportedly launch new Xbox hardware this year, including next-generation Xbox Wireless Controllers.

The report claimed that they will both support direct-to-WiFi connectivity and eliminate Bluetooth latency from cloud gaming scenarios, which seems to align with the Elite 3's new pair button.

The Elite Series 2 was released in 2023 as the successor to the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller and was a lot pricier than its predecessor at £159.99 / $179.99.