Forza Horizon 6 might be getting a limited edition Xbox wireless controller and headset, according to reliable leaker
Both accessories will reportedly launch alongside the game on May 19
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- A reliable leaker claims Forza Horizon 6 is getting a limited edition Xbox Wireless controller and headset
- If the leaker's information is correct, the controller will cost $89.99, while the headset will cost $134.99
- Both will reportedly launch alongside the game on May 19
Forza Horizon 6 is reportedly getting a limited edition Xbox Wireless controller and headset alongside the game's launch next month.
That's according to the reliable leaker billbil-kun at the French outlet Dealabs, who has accurately reported on upcoming accessories and hardware releases in the past.
"According to our information, Xbox is preparing not only a new wireless controller, but also, and this is the real surprise, a wireless headset in the colors of Forza Horizon 6. This is only the second collector's edition wireless headset of the Xbox Series era," the insider said (via machine translation).Article continues below