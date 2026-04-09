Forza Horizon 6 might be getting a limited edition Xbox wireless controller and headset, according to reliable leaker

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Both accessories will reportedly launch alongside the game on May 19

A Forza Horizon 6 screenshot showing a silver car driving along a road covered in cherry blossom petals.
(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)
  • A reliable leaker claims Forza Horizon 6 is getting a limited edition Xbox Wireless controller and headset
  • If the leaker's information is correct, the controller will cost $89.99, while the headset will cost $134.99
  • Both will reportedly launch alongside the game on May 19

Forza Horizon 6 is reportedly getting a limited edition Xbox Wireless controller and headset alongside the game's launch next month.

That's according to the reliable leaker billbil-kun at the French outlet Dealabs, who has accurately reported on upcoming accessories and hardware releases in the past.

"According to our information, Xbox is preparing not only a new wireless controller, but also, and this is the real surprise, a wireless headset in the colors of Forza Horizon 6. This is only the second collector's edition wireless headset of the Xbox Series era," the insider said (via machine translation).

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