I’ve played all the Forza Horizon racing games, and I’m not going to pretend that a significant chunk of my enjoyment of each and every one of them didn’t come from virtual tourism.

Sure, completing frantic street races, bombastic rally challenges, and elaborate stunt jumps in some of the coolest cars around is always going to be a lot of fun (especially given the brilliant vehicles handling model series developer Playground Games has truly mastered with each subsequent instalment), but it’s the series’ wonderfully realized spaces that has always kept me coming back for more. And on that front, the upcoming Forza Horizon 6 is shaping up to be the most impressive entry yet.

It brings the action to Japan for the very first time, a setting fans have been practically begging for over the last decade, and right from the starting line, it’s easy to see how good a decision that was.

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