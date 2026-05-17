Kioxia’s new SSD reaches storage speeds previously reserved for enterprise hardware systems

Kioxia XG10 Series doubles sequential performance compared with the earlier XG8 generation

The XG10 Series combines PCIe 5.0 speeds with enterprise-style encryption security support

Kioxia has introduced its XG10 Series SSD, bringing PCIe 5.0 storage speeds into workstation and high-performance desktop environments increasingly shaped by AI workloads.

The XG10 Series reaches sequential read speeds of up to 14,000 MB/s alongside write speeds climbing to 12,000 MB/s, figures that move beyond earlier consumer-focused PCIe 4.0 products.

Its random performance also rises substantially, with the drives reaching up to 2,000 KIOPS for reads and 1,600 KIOPS for writes during demanding operations involving smaller files.

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PCIe 5.0 pushes storage speeds beyond earlier consumer SSD generations

Kioxia describes the new storage family as the successor to its earlier XG8 Series, using a PCIe Gen5 x4 interface and NVMe 2.0d support for improved throughput.

The company says its the latest drives achieve roughly double the sequential performance of the previous generation, while also improving random read and write operations considerably.

The company connects the XG10 Series with growing demand for local AI processing, particularly among professional users working outside traditional cloud infrastructure environments.

Kioxia says the drives are suitable for private AI model training and inference workloads alongside video editing, large-scale content creation, and gaming systems requiring faster data handling.

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“PCIe 5.0 represents a major step forward for client storage, particularly in the performance segment,” said Maulik Sompura, senior staff director of product management within Kioxia America’s SSD business unit.

He added that the company was delivering “significantly enhanced performance” intended to improve workloads handled by creators, gamers, and professional users managing heavier computing demands.

The emphasis on AI-related computing reflects broader industry movement toward locally processed machine learning applications, especially as newer processors increasingly integrate dedicated neural processing hardware.

Faster storage alone does not determine overall AI performance, although high-bandwidth drives can reduce delays when transferring larger datasets and machine learning models between storage and system memory.

Availability remains limited for ordinary buyers

Kioxia says the XG10 Series currently exists in sampling stages for selected PC manufacturers rather than broad retail availability for individual consumers building personal systems.

Systems equipped with the new SSDs are expected to start shipping during the second quarter of 2026, although the company did not provide pricing information.

The drives arrive in the standard M.2 2280 form factor and include capacities ranging from 512GB up to 4TB, alongside support for TCG Opal 2.02 self-encrypting drive security.

Kioxia also plans to showcase the new hardware during Dell Technologies World in Las Vegas between May 18 and May 21 2026.

At the time of writing, there is no information on the price of this device but from its hardwares, it will likely not be cheap.

The specifications appear substantial on paper, although the practical advantage for many office systems may depend more heavily on software optimization and thermal management than maximum benchmark figures alone.

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