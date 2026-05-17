Acasis FlowCore Series introduces an independent bandwidth design for each NVMe bay system

Each drive reportedly maintains full Thunderbolt 5 speed simultaneously

Four-bay and ten-bay models target different storage capacity needs

Acasis has announced the FlowCore Series, a new line of Thunderbolt storage systems.

This device claims to solve the shared bandwidth problem of conventional multi-bay storage devices — where multiple drives operating simultaneously cause significant slowdowns — by offering an independent full-speed bandwidth architecture for each M.2 NVMe bay

Each bay can access nearly the full 80 Gbps of Thunderbolt 5 bandwidth without the usual speed reductions.

Latest Videos From

Per-bay bandwidth architecture

Acasis says the system achieved sustained read and write speeds exceeding 6,000 MB per second per drive.

This lineup includes three distinct models tailored to various user requirements and budgets.

The TB504 is a 4-bay Standard Edition designed for mainstream professional workloads, while the Pro model offers 10 bays in a Professional Edition for large-scale storage demands.

The TB504 Air offers a 40 Gbps Entry-Level Edition for users who do not require maximum Thunderbolt 5 speeds.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While the TB504 supports up to 32 TB of total storage capacity for growing datasets, the TB504 Pro can hold up to 80 TB for production archives and high-resolution media libraries.

All models support M.2 NVMe SSDs in 2230, 2242, 2260, and 2280 form factors for broad compatibility.

The FlowCore Series uses a CNC-machined full aluminium alloy chassis with large passive cooling fins.

This fanless design enables completely silent operation for noise-sensitive professional spaces.

Studios, editing suites, offices, and AI workstations can benefit from this quiet thermal management approach.

The system includes downstream 80 Gbps Thunderbolt 5 expansion ports for building integrated workstation setups.

Users can connect high-resolution dual 8K at 60 Hz monitors directly through the storage device.

This device supports RAID configurations, including RAID 0 for maximum performance and RAID 1 for data protection.

It also supports RAID 10 and large-volume storage configurations for additional flexibility for specific workflow requirements.

AI and high-load workload support

The system supports demanding applications like local LLM deployment for 70B and 405B parameter models.

Multi-stream 8K RAW video editing and dataset preprocessing are also within the claimed capabilities of this hardware.

Whether the independent bandwidth architecture performs as advertised under sustained professional workloads remains to be verified by independent reviewers.

The company will launch this product through a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign beginning on May 15, 2026.

The gap between crowdfunding promises and shipping products has historically been quite wide for complex hardware like this.

Disclaimer: We do not recommend or endorse any crowdfunding project. All crowdfunding campaigns carry inherent risks, including the possibility of delays, changes, or non-delivery of products. Potential backers should carefully evaluate the details and proceed at their own discretion.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.