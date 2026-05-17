Bank cards and IDs are easily available, and cheap, on the dark web, NordVPN warns

UK citizens are a major target, with their data worth more

The best fix is to secure your online accounts

We already know about the risks of using the internet, and how basic cybersecurity hygiene principles can do a lot of the heavy lifting when it comes to keeping you safe, but NordVPN has revealed exactly what happens with your data after it’s been stolen.

The company’s research found stolen UK payment card details are now being commonly sold on dark web marketplaces for around £9 (around $12), with full more complete ‘digital identity packs’ being sold for around £30 ($40).

Among the most commonly sold pieces of information are payment cards, digital passport copies (£26), digital driving licence copies (£26) and full bundles of the above and more.

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Criminals buying bits of information here and there

Perhaps the most concerning finding isn’t the existence of these marketplaces and the fact that personal, sensitive information is so easily accessible, but rather how cheaply criminals can acquire enough information to commit fraud.

“When people hear that stolen data is selling for the price of a coffee, it can sound almost trivial,” CTO Marijus Briedis wrote - as for such a small amount of money, criminals can go on to commit identity theft, account takeovers, credit application and loan fraud, phishing campaigns and more.

The company also noted that UK consumers are among the most valuable, with payment card data priced “slightly above” the European median and identity documents coming in with “comparatively high prices.”

However, the company worries it is becoming increasingly hard to become aware of an attack as identity theft becomes more quiet and incremental. Small pieces of leaked information end up being combined to form a bigger picture, leading to larger identity profiles.

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“Most people still think identity theft is something dramatic and obvious, when in fact it can begin quietly, with a few personal details or copied documents being traded online,” Briedis added.

How to stay safe online

To help consumers understand the threat, NordVPN has launched an interactive dark web calculator to quantify how much an individual’s data could be worth based on the online accounts and digital identities they hold, and their country of origin.

On the site, the company explains regular personal emails can go for as little as $1, while more valuable corporate accounts tend to command a higher price on dark web marketplaces because of how they can give attackers access to sensitive company systems.

As for social media, Meta-owned platforms are among the most attractive purely because of the company’s dominance within the market. A single login could afford an attacker access to multiple accounts across Facebook, Instagram, Threads and more.

Setting out a series of solutions for consumers, NordVPN suggests using unique passwords for every account with multi-factor authentication on top. Replacing traditional passwords with passkeys is a big win for consumers, because they can’t be stolen and copied from password managers and the underlying technology relies on matching an account with your device.

Reviewing bank statements frequently to spot unexpected charges can also help identify attacks – NordVPN plugged its own Dark Web Monitor as a similar type of tool that alerts users when sensitive personal data hits a dodgy marketplace.

“The earlier people understand what their data is worth and how exposed they may be, the better chance they have of protecting themselves,” Briedis concluded.

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