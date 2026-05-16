Kaspersky warns scammers are already exploiting FIFA World Cup hype in Mexico, US, and Canada

Fake ticketing, accommodation, and transport apps trick fans into sharing credentials or losing money; dark web offers bogus “discounted” travel and match tickets

Criminals also target businesses with fake airline partnerships; experts urge fans to use official platforms and companies to harden email security and train staff against phishing

We’re less than a month away from the biggest sporting event of the year, the FIFA World Cup, and scammers are already busy stealing money, passwords, and other sensitive data from fans and visitors, experts have warned.

Kaspersky has published a breakdown of the different scam techniques cybercriminals are using to target football fans as they prepare to visit the host countries - Mexico, the US, and Canada.

The report showed scammers are targeting fans looking to rent accommodation, as well as those looking to purchase tickets for the games. They are also trying to steal money and data from people looking at transportation options to and from the stadiums.

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How to stay safe

In fact, Kaspersky found a spoofed version of a well-known transport app targeting users in Mexico. This fake app comes with an invitation to “claim prizes”, which only tricks users into sharing their login credentials.

The researchers also found offers on the dark web, for things like airline tickets, hotel bookings, and match tickets, which are 20% cheaper than the original price.

Obviously, all of these are fake and people risk losing not only their money, but they also risk not being able to access the stadiums.

Besides targeting fans and tourists, the criminals are also targeting businesses. Kaspersky said they saw someone pretending to be a representative of a well-known airline, offering fake business partnerships for things such as contractors and suppliers.

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Those that take the bait are eventually asked to pay a “deposit” and secure a “priority position” in a non-existent partner selection list.

As we get closer to the starting date, the number of these scams is only going to increase. Kaspersky suggests fans always check the authenticity of websites before entering personal data, and always choose official and reputable ticket platforms.

Business owners, on the other hand, should secure their corporate email, train their employees on the dangers of phishing, and use state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions.

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