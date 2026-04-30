World Cup 2026: how mobile networks can avoid cybersecurity chaos at kick-off
Opinion
By H. Khuong Nguyen Quan published
Short-term defenses help operators boost security ahead of World Cup
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The Olympic flames have long been extinguished in Italy, but for mobile network operators, the digital smoke hasn’t cleared.
The Russian-linked cybersecurity attacks that hit the Winter Games served as a high-stakes warning shot for the next major target on the global calendar.
For the first time in 32 years, the FIFA World Cup is arriving on the North American continent, attracting an expected 6.5 million football fans across the three host countries of the USA, Mexico and Canada.Article continues below