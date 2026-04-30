World Cup 2026: how mobile networks can avoid cybersecurity chaos at kick-off

Opinion
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Short-term defenses help operators boost security ahead of World Cup

Phishing, E-Mail, Network Security, Computer Hacker, Cloud Computing Cyber Security 3d Illustration
Fraudsters thrive during events like the World Cup. Operators implement quick, high-impact defenses to prepare. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Olympic flames have long been extinguished in Italy, but for mobile network operators, the digital smoke hasn’t cleared.

The Russian-linked cybersecurity attacks that hit the Winter Games served as a high-stakes warning shot for the next major target on the global calendar.

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