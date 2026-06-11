As the World Cup 2026 kicks off, the planet's biggest sporting tournament is set to draw in billions of viewers, as well as the hundreds of thousands of fans attending games across the USA, Mexico and Canada.

However the event is also set to be fertile ground for online scammers and hackers, who will be looking to capitalize on the excitement to trick unwary victims.

Here's our guide to spotting the most dangerous scams and tricks online during the World Cup - and how you can stay safe.

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Fake streaming websites and apps

With the event taking place across the American continent and time zones, and entry to some of these countries already proving difficult, many fans will be forced to watch their country on broadcast television, or online.

Hackers are taking advantage of this by launching fraudulent streaming platforms, which may offer free or discounted access to matches, but are designed to steal login credentials, payment information, or personal data.

Unofficial streaming sites are also often filled with deceptive advertisements that can redirect users to phishing pages or trigger malware downloads, and cybercriminals may distribute unofficial apps that appear to offer match coverage but instead install malware or spyware on users' devices.

(Image credit: Arctic Wolf)

Arctic Wolf security researchers have warned that, with timing issues proving tricky for lots of fans, many will be searching for last-minute viewing options, and so some malicious sites recruit subscribers with a promise to drop a “free stream” link (pictured above) five minutes before each match begins, but then are designed to detonate at the last moment after luring victims in.