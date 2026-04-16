Proofpoint warns 36% of FIFA World Cup partners lack strong DMARC protections

Weak email security leaves fans and sponsors exposed to spoofing and fraud

Only 64% enforce “reject” policy, meaning many domains still vulnerable to impersonation

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup right around the corner, cybercriminals will no doubt be looking ti capitalize on interest for identity theft, scams, and wire fraud - and security researchers at Proofpoint have noted they won’t have a difficult time pulling it off, since many World Cup partners are not doing enough to protect their online identities.

In a research report shared with TechRadar Pro, Proofpoint said more than a third (36%) of official sponsors, suppliers, partners, and supporters, don’t have the necessary email security measures in place to help them defend from domain impersonation.

“This may expose fans, customers, and partners to an increased risk of email fraud that impersonates trusted brands,” the researchers said.

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