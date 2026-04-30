'Nearly two-thirds of spam came from US-based infrastructure': Your free Gmail account could be helping criminals send 46% of all commercial spam while wearing down employees with email fatigue

News
By published

Cybercriminals are turning everyday email inboxes into powerful crime tools

An email symbol inside a red square warning sign, surrounded by red triangles with exclamation marks inside them, superimposed on someone typing on a laptop
(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • Trusted email platforms are now the easiest entry point for attackers
  • Spam is no longer noise; it actively drives successful phishing attacks
  • Phishing links dominate because they blend into everyday communication flows

The primary delivery method for commercial spam is compromised accounts and free email services like Gmail, but many user