'Nearly two-thirds of spam came from US-based infrastructure': Your free Gmail account could be helping criminals send 46% of all commercial spam while wearing down employees with email fatigue
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By Efosa Udinmwen published
Cybercriminals are turning everyday email inboxes into powerful crime tools
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- Trusted email platforms are now the easiest entry point for attackers
- Spam is no longer noise; it actively drives successful phishing attacks
- Phishing links dominate because they blend into everyday communication flows
The primary delivery method for commercial spam is compromised accounts and free email services like Gmail, but many user