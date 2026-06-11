More than 12,000 servers supported a coordinated phishing infrastructure worldwide

Google Cloud links helped phishing emails appear safer than reality

Fake New York Times pages acted as decoys for scanners

When a suspicious email lands in your inbox promising financial rewards or urgent payment requests, the infrastructure behind that email is rarely what it appears to be.

An investigation by Comparitech revealed a coordinated spam and phishing network spanning 12,704 servers in 55 countries.

These phishing emails are tied to fake financial rewards and similar scams, using tactics designed to evade security tools such as antivirus and ransomware protection systems that many users depend on.

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The campaign begins with unsolicited emails promoting financial rewards, health products, gambling offers, or urgent payment requests through embedded links.

Rather than directing recipients immediately to attacker-controlled websites, the links first route through Google Cloud Storage pages hosted on Google's infrastructure.

That approach matters because familiar Google domains generally attract less scrutiny from users and automated filtering systems than unknown websites.

Google-owned URLs passed easily through email gateways, firewalls, and reputation filters that routinely extend trust to Google domains without deeper inspection.

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Researchers found that attackers uploaded simple HTML and JavaScript files to cloud storage locations, allowing them to redirect visitors elsewhere without placing obviously malicious content on Google's servers.

This separation between the initial link and the final destination also provides operational flexibility for campaign operators.

Redirect destinations can be changed at any time without requiring modifications to emails that have already been distributed to potential victims.