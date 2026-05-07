Hackers hijack Google Ads to spread phishing campaign spoofing top GoDaddy tool

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A fake ManageWP site is being advertised on Google

Phishing
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  • Cybercriminals are abusing Google Ads to lure ManageWP users to fake login pages
  • The phishing flow captures credentials and 2FA codes, relaying them to attacker‑controlled Telegram accounts
  • Researchers found a custom Russian‑language phishing framework, with at least 200 confirmed victims so far

Cybercriminals are targeting ManageWP users through a series of malicious Google Ads sponsored search results, security researchers have clai