Hackers hijack Google Ads to spread phishing campaign spoofing top GoDaddy tool
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By Sead Fadilpašić published
A fake ManageWP site is being advertised on Google
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- Cybercriminals are abusing Google Ads to lure ManageWP users to fake login pages
- The phishing flow captures credentials and 2FA codes, relaying them to attacker‑controlled Telegram accounts
- Researchers found a custom Russian‑language phishing framework, with at least 200 confirmed victims so far
Cybercriminals are targeting ManageWP users through a series of malicious Google Ads sponsored search results, security researchers have clai