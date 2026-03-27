Push Security uncovers phishing campaign targeting TikTok Business accounts

Attackers use Google Storage links and AITM kits to steal credentials, cookies, and MFA codes

Compromised accounts exploited for fraudulent ad campaigns and infostealer distribution via fake TikTok content

If your business is running a TikTok account, be careful - hackers are going after your login credentials with a sophisticated phishing attack.

A new report from Push Security outlines a campaign which most likely starts with a phishing email. Although this is not confirmed, Push found a malicious link that routes victims through a legitimate Google Storage URL to appear trustworthy, before redirecting to one of almost a dozen malicious landing pages, all registered with the same shady registrar (Nicenic International Group, allegedly commonly abused for bulk phishing domain registration).

When the victim clicks the link, a Cloudflare Turnstile check is first triggered to block security bots, after which the victim is shown a fake landing page. This page mimics either TikTok for Business, or sometimes Google Careers. They are then asked to fill out a basic form (for scheduling a call, or similar), and later redirected to a fake login page.

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Stealing both TikTok and Google

The login page is actually an Adversary-in-the-Middle (AITM) phishing kit acting as a reverse proxy, capturing login details and session cookies in real time. Furthermore, the kit also allows the attacker to steal MFA codes, work around them, and gain full access to people’s accounts.

The problem is further exacerbated for people who use Google’s single sign-on feature, since they give away access to both platforms, and allow the attackers to run fraudulent ad campaigns through their (vetted) accounts, and using their funds:

“It’s worth pointing out too that many/most business users will opt to “log in with Google.”

This means that anyone using Google to login to their TikTok account will effectively have both accounts used to distribute ads compromised in one go, opening up the typical Google Ad Manager exploitation playbook — as well as accessing any further apps accessible via SSO for data theft and extortion,” Push explained.