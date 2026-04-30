Researchers discover new all-in-one ‘Bluekit’ phishing kit capable of bypassing enterprise 2FA protocols and emulating 40+ global brands

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Bluekit offers phishing-as-a-service with a twist

A robotic hand using a key with the word &#039;Bluekit&#039; on it to smash through a holographic security firewall.
(Image credit: Image: Generated with Google Gemini)