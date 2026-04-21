Spotting the spyware: How modern spies are weaponizing phishing

Opinion
By published

The email you trust could already be compromised

An exclamation mark inside a red warning triangle, surrounded by email symbols, superimposed on someone typing on a laptop
(Image credit: Getty Images)

In an era defined by the rise of AI, deep fakes, and other easily accessible forms of digital deception, cybercriminals increasingly have access to tools that can supercharge more advanced scams.

Nick Palmer

Head of International Business Development and Sales of Group-IB.

They’re becoming the preferred cyberattack method for more than just money-hungry scammers, with claims of false riches - now, state-sponsored espionage groups are relying on phishing scams to infiltrate governments and other nationally important organizations.

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