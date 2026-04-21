Spotting the spyware: How modern spies are weaponizing phishing
The email you trust could already be compromised
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In an era defined by the rise of AI, deep fakes, and other easily accessible forms of digital deception, cybercriminals increasingly have access to tools that can supercharge more advanced scams.
Head of International Business Development and Sales of Group-IB.
While phishing emails were once typo-ridden and repetitive, they now masquerade behind legitimate tools, logos, and convincing text.
They’re becoming the preferred cyberattack method for more than just money-hungry scammers, with claims of false riches - now, state-sponsored espionage groups are relying on phishing scams to infiltrate governments and other nationally important organizations.Article continues below