GoDaddy launches unified app, helping entrepreneurs ditch the desktop

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The GoDaddy app unifies all of GoDaddy’s services in one place

Godaddy press image for the godaddy app
(Image credit: GoDaddy)
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GoDaddy has launched its rebranded ‘GoDaddy App’, promising to make it quicker and easier to manage your business on the go.

In a press release shared with TechRadar Pro earlier this week, GoDaddy announced the launch of its branded mobile companion that promises to bring together all GoDaddy tools under one unified identity.

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