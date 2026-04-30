GoDaddy launches unified app, helping entrepreneurs ditch the desktop
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By Owain Williams published
The GoDaddy app unifies all of GoDaddy’s services in one place
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GoDaddy has launched its rebranded ‘GoDaddy App’, promising to make it quicker and easier to manage your business on the go.
In a press release shared with TechRadar Pro earlier this week, GoDaddy announced the launch of its branded mobile companion that promises to bring together all GoDaddy tools under one unified identity.
GoDaddy reports that this latest release reflects an ongoing shift towards a mobile-first, unified identity that has been specifically designed to support entrepreneurs wanting to run their businesses on the move.Article continues below