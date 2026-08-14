'We failed you today': Namecheap down for several hours after a data center cooling failure, leaving customers furious

Namecheap suffers major outage, with services unavailable for hours

"Cooling issues" at Phoenix data center blamed for outage

The issue took around 15 hours to fully repair, with customers raging

Top hosting provider Namecheap suffered a significant outage which led to websites across the globe seeing problems for several hours.

The web hosting company saw issues after what Namecheap called "a failure of cooling systems" at its data center in Phoenix, leaving the company's hosting plans, EasyWP, DNS and email clients all offline.

The issue took around 15 hours to fully repair, with users also unable to access Namecheap services, email, accounts and more during that time.

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Namecheap outage

Namecheap detailed the outage in a lengthy update post on its status page, keeping users informed throughout the issue.

Problems first surfaced around 12pm EDT, when two of the four chillers at the data center were brought back online, however it wasn't until 5.30pm EDT that "core databases" came back, and a further 40 minutes before Namecheap.com and Namecheap Live Chat returned.

Even the company's support helpdesk was affected, leaving staff unable to reply to live chat and emails, and many customers frustrated.

Failed is an understatement. Sh*t happens but this was unacceptable. Businesses will fail because of today’s shambles. No way I’ll be staying after years of being a happy customerAugust 14, 2026

Full service was finally restored at 3.50am EDT, with Namecheap CEO Hillan Klein also looking to keep customers updated on progress via his X account, where he tweeted updates throughout the day.

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"Once restoration is complete, we will conduct a thorough post-mortem of today’s outage—what led to it, where our existing safeguards and protocols failed, how we responded, and, most importantly, what we need to change to ensure an incident like this never happens again," Klein noted.

"We will be transparent about what we learn and will share the results of that review, along with the actions we are taking, with our customers as soon as it is ready."

Unsurprisingly, Namecheap users were less than pleased with the company's updates, calling for compensation and news on when their services would be reinstated.

"Failed is an understatement," one reply to Klein's message stated. "Sh*t happens but this was unacceptable. Businesses will fail because of today’s shambles. No way I’ll be staying after years of being a happy customer."

In its own update, the PhoenixNAP data center said it had experienced "elevated white space temperatures" as a result of damage from heavy storms overnight in the city.

"I, along with our whole team, are genuinely sorry for the outage today and for the impact it has had on so many of our customers, Klein added, "we failed you today. We know that trust is earned through our actions, not our words, and we will work every day to regain the trust we lost."

"For now, our entire focus remains on the customers who are still affected and will remain so, until all services are fully restored."

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