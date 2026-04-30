New report claims Trump is the most-deepfaked US politicans with over half of cases — these 3 political figures drive 74% of all threats
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By Mike Moore published
Deepfake use rises ahead of US midterms
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New research has shed light on the growing use of deepfakes spoofing current US government officials.
Research from Cybernews has claimed that over the last two years, there have been 156 deepfake incidents targeting currently-serving US officials, including President Trump and Vice President Vance.
Elsewhere, scammers have also targeted Cabinet members, governors, and Congress members, with figures across both parties experiencing deepfakes.Article continues below