'We will be taking action to protect American innovation': White House accuses China of 'systematically' extracting American AI technologies
China is allegedly stealing US AI models
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- The US has accused China of stealing American AI models
- Chinese actors allegedly used a proxy network and jailbreaking techniques
- The accusation will likely strain US-China relations after a period of recompense
The White House has accused China of orchestrating a campaign to steal AI models from American developers on an ‘industrial-scale’.
In a memo, Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said, “The US government has information indicating that foreign entities, principally based in China, are engaged in deliberate, industrial-scale campaigns to distil US frontier AI systems.”
The accusations come ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing next month.Article continues below