Vercel identifies more accounts 'with evidence of prior compromise' exposed during security incident
The compromise was bigger than initially thought
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- Vercel expanded its breach investigation, confirming more compromised accounts than initially reported.
- Researchers linked the attack to a Context.ai account infected with Lumma Stealer malware, which was used to access Vercel environments.
- A dark web actor attempted to sell stolen Vercel data, claiming ties to ShinyHunters, though the group denied involvement.
The number of customers affected by the recent breach at Vercel is bigger than initially thought, as the company confirmed finding even more compromised accounts.
Earlier this week, the cloud development platform confirmed suffering a cyberattack and losing “non-sensitive” customer data. In the initial report, Vercel said one of its employees used a third-party AI tool called Context.ai, which seems to have been used as an entry point.
“The incident originated with a compromise of Context.ai” the company said, claiming that the attacker used that access to take over that employee’s Google Workspace account. Through that, they gained access to some Vercel environments and environment variables “that were not marked as ‘sensitive’.Article continues below