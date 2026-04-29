'An unauthorized actor accessed certain Vimeo user and customer data': Vimeo confirms security incident, blames attack on Anodot breach
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By Sead Fadilpašić published
Vimeo did not say how many people were affected
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- A third‑party breach exposed certain Vimeo user and customer data
- The accessed information included metadata and some email addresses, but not video content or payment details
- Vimeo disabled the integration, engaged external investigators, and was threatened with ransom demands
Popular video platform Vimeo has notified users some of their data may have been accessed by malicious third parties.
In a security incident announcement published on the company’s website, Vimeo said the unauthorized data access came as a result of the