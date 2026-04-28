CheckMarx admits it was hit by major cyberattack that saw data leaked onto Dark Web
March 2026 attack did result in CheckMarx data theft
- CheckMarx confirms breach tied to a recent supply chain attack
- Stolen data originated from its GitHub repository, with investigations still ongoing
- Threat actors later claimed to have exfiltrated source code and sensitive credentials
A day after Checkmarx’s data appeared on the dark web, the company has officially confirmed suffering a data breach.
In a breach notification published on the company blog, Checkmarx said it was still investigating the incident, but confirmed the leaked data was stolen from its GitHub repository, and that access to that repository was facilitated, "through the initial supply chain attack of March 23, 2026."
What Checkmarx is referring to is a supply chain incident that affected Trivy, an open source vulnerability scanner. A week before the attack, a group known as TeamPCP smuggled an infostealer into the scanner, nabbing user secrets, cloud credentials, SSH keys, and Kubernetes configuration files. After that they added persistent backdoors on the devices of the victimized developers, for further access.Article continues below