ShinyHunters exposes data on Mytheresa, Zara, Carnival, 7-Eleven – over 40 organizations tied up in new data trove which will stay up 'indefinitely'
Some companies did not pay the ransom demand
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- ShinyHunters reportedly leaked sensitive data from around 40 major organizations, including retailers, insurers, and hospitality firms.
- The leaks allegedly involve millions of records and terabytes of internal data, with Medtronic alone linked to nine million compromised records.
- The group has abandoned encryption, focusing solely on data exfiltration, and vows to keep stolen information accessible on criminal platforms.
The infamous ransomware operators ShinyHunters apparently went on a leaking spree earlier this week, publishing sensitive data on roughly 40 different organizations.
In a newly released report, Cybernews says that the group leaked data from Mytheresa, Zara, Carnival, 7-Eleven, Pitney Bowes, The Canada Life Assurance Company, and Hallmark. These are all major organizations with millions of customers. Medtronic, Aman Resorts, and Marcus & Millichap were also mentioned as having their data published, among others.
When it comes to the types of data allegedly leaked, Cybernews mentions personally identifiable information (PII), customer data, transactional history, internal corporate data, and large-scale datasets including millions of records and terabytes of information.Article continues below