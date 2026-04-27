'They don't care': ShinyHunters strike again as hackers claim to have pinched 7.5 million Carnival cruise emails
The biggest cruise company in the world has suffered a supply chain attack
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- Carnival confirmed a supply‑chain breach affecting its Holland America Line loyalty program, with millions of customer records exposed
- ShinyHunters claimed responsibility, leaking 8.7 million records including personal details and millions of unique email addresses
- Carnival acknowledges incident and notifies authorities, but downplays scope, describing it as a phishing compromise of a single account
Carnival Corporation has confirmed suffering a supply-chain attack which resulted in the loss of sensitive data belonging to millions of customers.
As the world’s largest cruise company, Carnival operates multiple brands which run passenger cruise ships and offer leisure travel options. One of its subsidiaries is Holland America Line, a premium cruise line that operates mid-sized ships, and has a loyalty program called Mariner Society.
The infamous ShinyHunters collective added Holland America Line to its data leak website, claiming to have taken 8.7 million records, including names, dates of birth, genders, and membership status details.Article continues below