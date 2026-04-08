ShinyHunters breached Anodot, stealing Snowflake tokens

Attack hit more than a dozen Snowflake customers

Group claims data theft and extortion, echoing 2024 campaign

A supply chain attack at an analytics company has resulted in more than a dozen Snowflake customers losing their sensitive information.

The ShinyHunters extortion group recently broke into Anodot, an AI-powered, cloud-based analytics platform that hunts for business incidents and anomalies in real-time, helping businesses identify sudden drops in sales, cost spikes, or technical glitches, before they can significantly impact the organization and its customers.

The hackers managed to find Anodot’s authentication tokens, which allowed them to access customer Snowflake accounts. They even tried to access Salesforce accounts but were apparently detected and blocked before being able to infiltrate.

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ShinyHunters lay claim

Snowflake told BleepingComputer it detected “unusual activity” that impacted a small number of its customers:

"We recently detected unusual activity within a small number of Snowflake customer accounts linked to a specific third-party integration," Snowflake told BleepingComputer.

"We immediately launched an investigation and, out of an abundance of caution, locked down potentially impacted customer accounts. We also notified potentially impacted customers and provided precautionary guidance to help them further protect their accounts."

Snowflake stressed that its systems were not compromised, and no bugs were leveraged.