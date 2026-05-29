EU to talk with Anthropic over access to Mythos AI Model

The European Commission is lobbying to secure Mythos Preview access for EU firms

US officials recently blocked wider distribution citing security risks

Mythos Preview can surface decades‑old vulnerabilities and generate exploits at speed

The European Commission (EC) is trying to secure access to Anthropic’s AI model Mythos Preview for European companies and is sending emissaries across the pond to try and lobby for that outcome.

Citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg said that the EC is sending a few officials to San Francisco this week to meet with the representatives of Anthropic PBC to learn more about the tool, and to try and make it available to the bloc.

The publication says the EU has been pushing for access ever since Anthropic first disclosed Project Glasswing, looking to test its networks, as well as those of EU banks, critical infrastructure firms, and tech companies. Apparently, Anthropic is also eager to expand the number of organizations that are part of the trial phase but is being held back by the US government.

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Project Glasswing is important

“White House officials recently rejected Anthropic’s plans to distribute Mythos to several dozen additional companies and organizations, citing security concerns,” the publication wrote. At the same time, French ministers have been “demanding” access for EU banks and companies, it was also said, and in early May, Eurogroup President Kyriakos Pierrakakis stressed how important Mythos is:

“I don’t think we have the luxury of not trying to establish channels of communication with the US.” Pierrakakis said. “The challenge here is that technologies like AI necessitate international governance frameworks at a moment when multilateralism is challenged.”

Anthropic’s announcement of the Mythos Preview model shook the entire cybersecurity industry. Apparently, the tool can easily surface decades-old vulnerabilities in fully patched systems and programs and use them to create working exploits. The AI was deemed too dangerous to be shared with the public and was instead given to a handful of key organizations (banks, critical infrastructure firms, and similar) so that they may secure their products before bad actors get their hands on the tool.

Via Bloomberg

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