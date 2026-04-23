Australia joins countries trialing Claude Mythos 'to ​make sure we are aware of emerging vulnerabilities'

The Australian government confirmed it is working with Anthropic and other providers to stay informed about emerging cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Anthropic’s Mythos Preview, part of Project Glasswing, is said to be powerful enough to discover and exploit flaws at scale, though it remains unreleased to the public.

Debate continues over whether Mythos represents a genuine breakthrough or a PR stunt, with governments and major software firms already testing its potential impact.

The Australian government is “working with” Anthropic and other similar software providers to make sure it is “aware of emerging vulnerabilities”.

This was the statement given by the spokesperson for Home Affairs minister Tony Burke to the media earlier this week.

"Our government takes protection of critical infrastructure extremely seriously which ​is why we’re working with software providers and companies like Anthropic to ​make sure we are aware of emerging vulnerabilities," Reuters cited the spokesperson.

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