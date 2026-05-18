Anthropic set to brief the FSB on Mythos' capabilities

Financial experts are worried attackers could exploit vulnerabilities in banking software

Banks and lenders have been told to improve their detection and patching of vulnerabilities exposed by AI models

Anthropic is due to present a briefing to the Financial Stability Board (FSB) on the vulnerabilities and flaws the Mythos AI model has exposed “in every major operating system and web browser.”

The FSB is a global watchdog which works with finance ministry officials, central bankers and securities regulators across the G20.

In the announcement for Project Glasswing, Anthropic’s collaborative effort to secure the world’s critical software, the company warned that “The fallout — for economies, public safety and national security — could be severe.”

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Mythos could threaten the global banking system

According to two people familiar with the matter, who spoke to the Financial Times, Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, invited Anthropic to present the capabilities and findings of Mythos to the FSB.

Many members of the FSB are growing increasingly concerned that AI models designed to hunt for high-severity vulnerabilities could threaten the stability of the global banking system, and in turn the global economy, if adversaries manage to obtain an AI model such as Mythos or OpenAI’s Daybreak, and abuse flaws in banking software.

Anthropic has provided Mythos to around 40 companies to enable them to secure their software against critical vulnerabilities. Mozilla found and patched 423 Firefox security bugs in a single month after harnessing Mythos onto the web browser, including some that had been prevalent in the code for over 15 years.

Many more companies have requested access and briefings on Mythos’ capabilities, but a Trump administration request has prevented Anthropic from distributing the software further.

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The race is now on to patch AI-discovered vulnerabilities as quickly as possible before adversaries and state-sponsored threat actors further develop their own capabilities.

While AI models such as Mythos are not yet a part of the threat actors toolkit, Google recently observed attackers using an AI model to discover a zero-day exploit chain for the first time.

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