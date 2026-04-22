Mythos accessed by unauthorized users as Anthropic says 'We’re investigating' — Cracks may be showing in Project Glasswing as unknown users access model via third parties

Unauthorized users claim to have access to Anthropic's Claude Mythos

The users gained access with guesswork and third-party access

The model is capable of exploiting software vulnerabilities at scale

Anthropic’s Mythos model, which is capable of spotting hundreds of zero-day vulnerabilities in software, has been accessed by unauthorized users.

A Bloomberg report, citing documentation and a person familiar with the matter, says that the model is being used regularly by unauthorized users.

Mythos’ capabilities are so dangerous that Anthropic has restricted access to the model to a select handful of companies to harden their defenses as part of Project Glasswing, which may be starting to show cracks.

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