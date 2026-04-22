Mythos accessed by unauthorized users as Anthropic says 'We’re investigating' — Cracks may be showing in Project Glasswing as unknown users access model via third parties
The Mythos model may have been accessed by unauthorized users
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- Unauthorized users claim to have access to Anthropic's Claude Mythos
- The users gained access with guesswork and third-party access
- The model is capable of exploiting software vulnerabilities at scale
Anthropic’s Mythos model, which is capable of spotting hundreds of zero-day vulnerabilities in software, has been accessed by unauthorized users.
A Bloomberg report, citing documentation and a person familiar with the matter, says that the model is being used regularly by unauthorized users.
Mythos’ capabilities are so dangerous that Anthropic has restricted access to the model to a select handful of companies to harden their defenses as part of Project Glasswing, which may be starting to show cracks.Article continues below