Mythos and friends could be a 'net positive' for UK cyber security defenses but only if they're secured, says top cyber official
Mozilla can attest to that
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- NCSC’s Richard Horne says hacking AI tools like Mythos Preview can strengthen defenses if guardrails are in place
- Anthropic’s Mythos Preview, part of Project Glasswing, finds zero‑days at scale
- Horne argues frontier AI exposes weak fundamentals quickly, giving defenders a chance to decisively outpace cybercriminals
With proper guardrails and safety regulations, hacking AI tools such as Mythos Preview can be net positive for cybersecurity defenses everywhere, says Richard Horne, head of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).
According to the BBC, Horne echoed these statements in a speech to the NCSC’s annual conference CyberUK, on Wednesday.
"As we have seen in the media in recent days, frontier AI is rapidly enabling discovery and exploitation of existing vulnerabilities at scale, illustrating how quickly it will expose where fundamentals of cyber-security are still to be addressed," he said.Article continues below