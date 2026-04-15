'Trusted access for the next era of cyber defense': OpenAI reveals its Mythos rival, designed for cybersecurity pros to spot the next level of attacks
OpenAI is releasing GPT-5.4-Cyber and teases even better models down the line
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- OpenAI launches GPT‑5.4‑Cyber, a cyber‑defense variant of GPT‑5.4
- Model adds reverse engineering and lower refusal boundaries for defenders
- Available via Trusted Access for Cyber program, scaled to thousands of verified users
The AI-powered cybersecurity race has reached a new level after OpenAI announced a new model to rival Anthropic Mythos.
The company revealed the launch of GPT-5.4-Cyber, a modified version of the GPT-5.4 model designed for cybersecurity defense operations.
The main difference is lower refusal boundaries for legitimate cybersecurity tasks, which OpenAI describes as the tool being more “cyber-permissive.” The model now comes with binary reverse engineering capabilities, allowing analysts to hunt for malicious code in programs and apps.Article continues below
TIered system and new announcements
OpenAI is seemingly trying to frame Mythos’ limited access as a disadvantage, promising a more “democratized” solution instead - and while GPT-5.4-Cyber will be more open than Mythos, it stil