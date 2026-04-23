Mozilla says Anthropic’s Mythos is ‘every bit as capable’ as ‘the world’s best security researchers’ after Firefox experiment — and says the ‘zero-days are numbered’
New AI tools could shift the balance of power in cybersecurity
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- Mozilla used Anthropic’s Mythos AI to find hundreds of Firefox vulnerabilities, matching top human researchers in capability
- The experiment suggests AI can now reason through code to uncover complex bugs at scale
- This shift could reduce the advantage attackers have traditionally had in discovering valuable zero-day vulnerabilities
Mozilla thinks AI could change how bugs are found for good — so it turned a version of the Claude model loose on its own browser code. The company's security team has spent the past few months collaborating with Anthropic and testing an early version of the Claude Mythos Preview model against its browser code.
In just one round of testing, the AI model helped find 22 security-sensitive bugs, all fixed ahead of Firefox’s latest release, along with 90 other bugs.
“Mythos Preview is every bit as capable” as the world’s best security researchers, Mozilla concluded.Article continues below