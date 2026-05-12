OpenAI reveals Daybreak, its attempt to topple Anthropic Mythos
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By Benedict Collins published
OpenAI's new AI-powered cybersecurity solution will soon be let loose on the world
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- OpenAI has unveiled Daybreak, its latest security project
- It seeks to rival Anthropic's Mythos in detecting and patching high-severity vulnerabilties
- Daybreak will also help companies build software more securely from the start
OpenAI has unveiled Daybreak, its answer to Anthropic’s Mythos and Project Glasswing, sparking a potential cybersecurity arms race between the two companies.
“Daybreak combines the intelligence of OpenAI models, the extensibility of Codex as an agentic harness, and our partners across the security flywheel to help make the world safer for every