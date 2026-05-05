76% of UK organizations have faced deepfake attacks. Most weren’t ready
Opinion
By Mike Riemer published
AI accelerating cyber threats beyond human response speeds
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Three-quarters of UK organizations have already been targeted by deepfake attacks, according to research. Not as a theoretical risk. Not as a tabletop exercise. As actual incidents — personalized phishing emails enhanced with AI-generated content, fraudulent voice and video designed to bypass human judgment.
According to recent industry research, only 40% feel very prepared to defend against the next one.
Mike Riemer
SVP for Ivanti.
Further, that pattern holds across every category of threat, not just deepfakes. Ransomware, compromised credential