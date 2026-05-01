AI tools have made vulnerability exploitation faster and easier

Opinion
By published

Old risk models assume attackers need skill and time — AI has eliminated both

A robot hand touching a locked digital shield blocking a human from accessing data
(Image credit: Blue Planet Studio/Shutterstock)

For many years, security teams have used the same basic approach to assess vulnerability risk. They looked at two main factors: how much damage a vulnerability could cause, and how likely it was to be exploited. Industry frameworks like CVSS helped with this by scoring both impact and likelihood.

These scores worked well for a long time because exploit development was difficult. Attackers needed advanced skills, deep technical knowledge, and time.

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