Understanding the ‘espionage ecosystem’ threat

Cyber risk wears many guises. Every CISO has learned to fear ransomware, but will be aware that threats to systems and data can just as easily strike in the form of malware, phishing attempts or distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. Perpetrators vary too, from lone wolf to disgruntled insider to organized crime syndicate.

Over the last few years a new concern has emerged in the form of the so-called ‘espionage ecosystem’.

These are complex organizations, invariably sponsored by an autocratic nation-state. They work by wielding a range of sophisticated technologies with aims that range from disrupting supply chains and stealing information to undermining the security of critical national infrastructure.

Article continues below

Dr. Aditya K Sood Social Links Navigation VP of security engineering and AI strategy at Aryaka.

Espionage ecosystems are skilled at embedding malicious code in networks, often via unwary employees, enabling them to gain access to the inner workings of legitimate organizations.

Their activities are unlikely to be a swift ‘smash and grab’ strike, and usually work at gaining deep, long-term access to critical networks, having probed for weaknesses by stealth. They are skilled at weaponizing AI at scale to automate their attacks, allowing them to subtly but efficiently exfiltrate and analyze information.

Their target might be product roadmaps, M&A plans, pricing models or details of legal strategy. Sometimes their mission is simply to destroy and disable. Their targets span private sector enterprises with valuable intellectual property through to strategically important public sector infrastructure.

The typical espionage ecosystem wants ultimately to infiltrate an organization's nerve center, its strategic DNA. As they quietly observe decision-making, communications and workflows over time, they will be harvesting insights into how an enterprise thinks and operates.