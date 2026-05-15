Your tools aren’t catching everything. Here’s why threat hunting matters

Security teams have never had more tools at their disposal: detection platforms, dashboards, and alerting systems. The stack keeps growing, and yet attackers still find a way through. Sometimes it comes down to luck.

More often, they simply know how to move in ways that existing tools were never designed to catch. That gap, between what your technology detects and what it misses, is exactly where threat hunting belongs.

Robert Lackey Social Links Navigation Senior Staff Product Security Engineer at Cribl.

For security leaders, this gap is a business risk, where undetected threats increase dwell time, amplify potential impact, and expose organizations to financial, operational, and reputational damage.

Latest Videos From

How does threat hunting help close this gap? It doesn't wait for an alert to fire. It starts from a different question entirely: what if something has already gone wrong and nobody has noticed? Then it goes looking for the answer.

A mindset, not a role

Threat hunting is often misunderstood as a specialized function or job title. In reality, it is a way of thinking that should be embedded across the security team, and it begins with a healthy level of skepticism. Rather than assuming systems are secure, hunters work on the basis that anomalies may already exist beneath the surface.

It is an approach that requires a healthy dose of curiosity. Skilled threat hunters dig deeper, asking not just what happened, but why. Many deliberately study offensive techniques to understand how adversaries think and move.

They run attack simulations to see what signals appear in their data. They work backwards from past incidents to figure out where earlier detection was possible.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Embedding this mindset across the security function, rather than isolating it within a single team, is what allows organizations to scale threat hunting effectively.

Learning through simulation

The best way to build and develop threat hunting instincts is to replicate attacks in a controlled environment. A great place to start is credential dumping. Run a tool like Mimikatz in a lab environment with logging fully enabled to gain valuable insights.

Analysts can examine which processes are triggered, what dependencies are loaded, and how events are recorded across systems. For example, you can look for signals such as which processes launch? What DLLs load? Are there unfamiliar Event IDs or unusual parent-child process relationships?

The goal is not simply to identify indicators, but to understand the broader context in which attacks appear. This kind of hands-on practice trains analysts to recognize patterns of malicious behavior. When those same patterns surface in live environments, they're quicker to spot and easier to interpret with confidence.

Establishing what “normal” looks like

Good threat hunting depends on context. Without a clear picture of what “normal” looks like in your environment, spotting anomalies becomes far harder than it needs to be. This is why establishing a baseline is essential.

Building this baseline does not require a complex starting point. It can begin with a single data source, whether authentication logs, DNS activity, or process creation events. Over time, patterns emerge. Teams start to recognize which accounts are typically active, how systems interact, and what traffic flows are expected.

Capture all of this detail and these observations as you go. Documenting observations creates a reference point, and as familiarity with the environment grows, deviations become more visible. What once looked like noise starts to reveal itself as potential risk.

Investigating the unexpected

Importantly, your first job isn’t just to declare if something is good or bad. While the instinct is to classify it quickly, the priority is to understand what constitutes a threat.

This means starting with the basics and examining the context around the event. Who initiated the activity? Which systems were involved? What else was happening at the same time? Does the behavior align with established baselines?

From there, widen the search. Did the same command or process show up elsewhere? Does the same IP appear in other logs? Are there signs of lateral movement or repeated behavior across systems?

Not every anomaly will indicate a threat, produce a new detection rule, trigger an internal alert, or provide a useful reference point. But every investigation leaves the security program a little sharper and helps you develop your instincts further.

Prioritizing the right data

A common obstacle in threat hunting is not a lack of data, but an overabundance of it. Information is often fragmented across multiple systems, making it difficult to access and analyze efficiently.

For threat hunting to be effective, data needs to be both accessible and meaningful. This includes endpoint telemetry, network traffic, authentication records, and DNS activity. Equally important is the ability to enrich and correlate this data in a way that supports rapid investigation.

Without this level of visibility, even experienced analysts are limited in what they can uncover. The focus should not be on collecting more data but on ensuring that the available data can be used effectively.

Treat threat hunting like a practice, not a project

Threat hunting is not a one-off exercise. It is a discipline that develops over time through repetition. Think of it as developing your detection muscle memory.

Early efforts may not always produce significant findings, and that is part of the process. Each investigation contributes to a deeper understanding of systems and behaviors.

As experience grows, so does efficiency. Analysts begin to ask more precise questions, recognize patterns more quickly, and identify risks that would previously have gone unnoticed.

This ongoing practice strengthens your individual threat hunting capability and the broader security posture of the organization. You will find yourself in a position where you can start to not only trust, but also lean into your instincts.

Embedding threat hunting into daily operations

Ultimately, threat hunting is about resilience. It challenges the assumption that existing tools will catch everything and encourages teams to actively seek out what their tools might have missed.

By embedding this approach into everyday operations, organizations become better equipped to detect threats earlier and respond more effectively. It is about reducing uncertainty, shortening the window of exposure, and giving organizations greater control over risks that would otherwise go unseen.

The principle is simple. Stay curious. Question what you see. And never assume that silence means you are secure.

We've featured the best encryption software.

This article was produced as part of TechRadar Pro Perspectives, our channel to feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today.

The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/pro/perspectives-how-to-submit