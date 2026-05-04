Why software defects are now the biggest security threat

Opinion
By published

Software bugs are fast becoming the main cybersecurity threat

Cybersecurity ensures data protection on internet. Data encryption, firewall, encrypted network, VPN, secure access and authentication defend against malware, hacking, cyber crime and digital threat
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Cybersecurity headlines are most often made by attacks, but the fallout of accidental cyber incidents is fast becoming the primary threat to businesses.

Marshall Erwin

CISO at Fastly.

Recent Fastly research found that software bugs were a factor in 40% of cyber incidents in 2025, up from 33% in 2024 and overtaking external attackers (39%).

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