Why software defects are now the biggest security threat
Opinion
By Marshall Erwin published
Software bugs are fast becoming the main cybersecurity threat
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Cybersecurity headlines are most often made by attacks, but the fallout of accidental cyber incidents is fast becoming the primary threat to businesses.
Marshall Erwin
CISO at Fastly.
Malicious actors plotting your organization's downfall seem a more tangible threat on the surface, but the speed at which software is now being shipped is rapidly exposing businesses to a new level of security risk.
Recent Fastly research found that software bugs were a factor in 40% of cyber incidents in 2025, up from 33% in 2024 and overtaking external attackers (39%).Article continues below