81% of teams ship broken code: Mythos made that inexcusable

For years, cybersecurity was a numbers game. Find more vulnerabilities than attackers can exploit. Patch faster than they can move. Stay vigilant and stay ahead.

But what the latest generation of AI models has shown (especially Claude Mythos) is that AI has become dangerously good at understanding how systems actually work together.

It can trace connections across applications, APIs, identities, cloud services, and third-party components. It doesn’t just find bugs. It exploits hidden fault lines across the enterprise and waits for the right moment to trigger the quake.

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Meanwhile, most organizations still operate as if shipping code with known security flaws is an acceptable risk. Last year, a staggering 81% of global AppSec leaders who responded to a Checkmarx study said they knowingly ship vulnerable code.

This happens not because the risk is small, but because the volume is overwhelming. Teams do not have the time, capacity, or resources to fix everything. Exposure is constantly deferred and absorbed into day-to-day operations. In practice, the complexities of the stack limit how often certain vulnerabilities are used in real attacks.

Until now.

Anyone Can Be a Hacker Now

AI is changing how quickly and easily vulnerabilities can be turned into working exploits. Tasks that once required deep technical knowledge can now be done with tools that guide, accelerate, and in some cases automate parts of the process.

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This has direct implications for assessing risk. Many vulnerabilities have historically been deprioritized because exploiting them was impractical for hackers. But as the learning curve to wreak havoc drops, those same vulnerabilities are becoming viable entry points.

This puts pressure on the way we’ve always prioritized risk. Severity scores tell you how dangerous a vulnerability looks in isolation. They don’t tell you how easy it’s become to exploit in the real world. These are now two different calculations, and confusing them is exactly how attackers get ahead.

AI is a Double-Edged Sword

A small percentage of insecure code sounds manageable. But multiply it across millions of lines and it becomes a massive potential attack surface.