‘No Decision’ is the new breach: Why inaction is becoming a career risk for CISOs in 2026

Opinion
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CISO credibility hinges on fast, decisive breach response

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For CISOs in 2026, career risk centers on how well they can explain, scope, and contain a breach when it happens. Security leaders are increasingly measured by their ability to answer the board’s first questions with confidence: What happened? What did it touch? How long did it last? What was the business impact?

John Vecchi

Security Evangelist at Mitiga.

The illusion of coverage in modern security stacks

Many organizations still defer hard decisions about detection, investigation, and visibility because their stack appears comprehensive on paper. They have endpoint controls, cloud posture tools, SIEM, identity platforms, and a growing list of SaaS controls.

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A CISO can look across a lineup that includes CrowdStrike, Wiz, Splunk, Okta, and Microsoft 365 and reasonably conclude that the fundamentals are covered.

The problem is that real attacks do not stay neatly inside those product boundaries. The blind spots live in the seams.

One tool sees the endpoint. Another sees cloud posture. Another sees identity events. Another captures a slice of SaaS activity. None of them reconstructs the full chain of activity when a stolen identity moves across cloud, SaaS, and AI-connected services.

Investigators are left stitching together disconnected alerts, partial logs, and inconsistent timelines while the clock is running — assuming the attack was detected at all. A stack can be mature and still fail to deliver a coherent, real-time investigative picture when it matters most.