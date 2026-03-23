Why CISOs must link cyber to an organization's profit and loss

Cybersecurity has spent years fighting for a seat at the boardroom table, and by most measures, it has succeeded. CISOs are now regular attendees, presenting updates on risk, resilience, and readiness.

But many security leaders are discovering that access was only phase one. Simply being in the room is not the same as being understood.

Security reporting has matured. Metrics are cleaner, dashboards are more polished, and frameworks are deeply embedded.

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Yet board-level conversations about cyber are often still held back by a language barrier. Boards think in terms of cost, revenue, and performance, while security still tends to focus on risk.

Thom Langford Social Links Navigation CTO EMEA at Rapid7.

We’ve been circling around this problem for some time now, and boards are far more cyber-aware than they once were. But many CISOs still expect the board to meet them on security’s terms. That is not how it works.

CISOs need to move towards the board’s priorities, not wait for the board to move towards theirs.

Why technical reporting limits CISO influence

Security has become very comfortable presenting itself as the organization's risk authority. Frameworks, audits, and standards provide structure and reassurance, particularly for security teams. They are important, but they are not persuasive on their own.

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Security understands risk in depth. It can explain likelihood, ease of exploitation, and residual exposure with impressive precision, often validated by third parties. Boards, however, do not make decisions at that level of detail. For them, cyber is just one element of business risk, with risk itself just one concern among many, usually sitting behind revenue growth and cost control.

This creates a mismatch. CISOs are likely to lead board conversations with one of the items on the agenda that is the least compelling for everyone else in the room. Risk matters, but it rarely keeps directors awake at night unless there’s an actual security crisis occurring at that moment.

Yet many security leaders still arrive armed with risk registers and traffic-light dashboards that look much the same as they did ten years ago. The issue is not that these tools are wrong. It is that they are incomplete for the task at hand.

How to translate cyber risk into profit and loss

The shift CISOs need to make is not about abandoning risk thinking, but about changing how it is used. Risk should be seen as a tool, not a headline. Boards do not need to understand threat models or vulnerability counts, just what a security issue means for the business they are responsible for running.

Security teams often break risk down with far more precision than the rest of the organization. They assess assets, likelihood, and impact in detail, while other functions still operate with broad judgements and approximations. That depth is valuable, but it is also where the conversation often loses its audience.

The other questions boards actually care about are simple: “How would an incident disrupt our ability to trade? What revenue is at stake if systems go down? And how much loss does this investment avoid in downtime, data recovery, or lost customers?”

When security conversations answer those questions directly, the dynamic changes. CISOs can still talk about risk, but they stop going into battle waving residual risk models and vague traffic light scores.

This is especially important when a recent cyber incident in the company’s sector has sharpened attention in the boardroom. When a counterpart or rival is making the headlines after a huge breach, everyone looks to the CISO: “Will we be next? How do you know?”

No security leader can ever answer that question with absolute certainty. But if they can confidently explain what risk factors are at play, how they are being addressed, and what that means to operational cost and revenue, they can project confidence and earn trust.

Taking a preemptive mindset is especially critical. CISOs who can not only clearly communicate risk, but also explain why they’re already on top of addressing it, will go from expensive overheads to business problem solvers.

Turning cyber from theory to practice

Boards do not learn by being shown more slides. They learn through discussion, challenge, and debate. And in many cases, by actually doing something.

One of the most effective ways to translate cyber risk into business reality is through tabletop exercises. Done properly, they force security conversations out of the abstract and into scenarios executives immediately recognize. Instead of debating hypothetical threats, tabletop exercises ask a practical question: what really happens to the business when something goes wrong?

Tabletop exercises create exactly that environment. They surface hidden dependencies, expose decision-making bottlenecks, and reveal where responsibilities are unclear under pressure.

Most importantly, they show how technical failures translate into real business outcomes: lost revenue, disrupted operations, and increased cost. This helps establish that essential shared language between security and the business, aligning everyone around impact rather than abstraction.

Tabletop maturity as a test of CISO credibility

As board expectations rise, tabletop exercises are becoming a credibility test for CISOs. It is no longer enough to say that plans exist or controls are in place. Boards increasingly want evidence that the organization can function when those controls fail.

Well-run tabletop programs demonstrate exactly that. They show that the CISO understands how security decisions intersect with business reality and can bring leaders together to stress-test assumptions. This is where security leadership moves from reassurance to proof.

The most effective exercises also force a necessary shift in priorities. The objective is rarely to protect everything at all costs. In many cases, it is far simpler: keep the business operating. Whether that means maintaining customer-facing services or ensuring payments can still be processed, the focus is on preserving revenue while limiting additional cost.

CISOs who can run these exercises regularly and translate the outcomes into strategic decisions position themselves as trusted advisors. Those who cannot risk being seen as technical specialists rather than business leaders.

Time to meet the board halfway

The role of the CISO is changing. Boards are not waiting to become fluent in security frameworks, and cyber risk will never sit at the top of the agenda on its own.

Security will be judged by how well it supports growth, controls cost, and keeps the organization running. Security leaders need to think about cybersecurity in terms of resilience, making the shift from reactive defense to preemptive response.

For CISOs, that means adapting how they lead the conversation. This is not about dumbing security down, but about meeting executives where they already operate. The mountain is not going to move no matter how many stats are in the slide deck.

CISOs who choose to do the moving will shape decisions, secure investment, and earn their place as trusted advisors. Those who do not may still have a seat at the table, but far less influence over what happens next.

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