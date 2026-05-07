Coming up with a new password doesn't have to be hard – I'm a password expert, and these are my 5 top tips for crafting the perfect password
Features
By Benedict Collins published
These are my top tips for creating a good password
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In case you weren’t aware, today is World Password Day.
Now, some experts might tell you today that passwords are obsolete and we need to move to new methods of securing accounts. We’re not quite there yet.
It takes time for organizations to make the changes necessary to make passkeys an everyday reality - but until that day comes, we are reliant on passwords.