Coming up with a new password doesn't have to be hard – I'm a password expert, and these are my 5 top tips for crafting the perfect password

Features
By published

These are my top tips for creating a good password

A close-up of a person’s finger hovering over a glowing, futuristic biometric scanner.
(Image credit: Image: Generated with Google Gemini)

In case you weren’t aware, today is World Password Day.

Now, some experts might tell you today that passwords are obsolete and we need to move to new methods of securing accounts. We’re not quite there yet.