UK security agency officially declares passkeys superior to passwords – passkeys should be the 'first choice' for authentication
Passkeys have come a long way in just four years
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- The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre has officially endorsed passkeys as a superior alternative to traditional passwords.
- Passkeys use device‑stored cryptographic keys, often unlocked with biometrics, and are considered more secure than even strong passwords with two‑step verification.
- With major platforms already adopting the technology, the NCSC says industry progress now allows passkeys to be recommended wholeheartedly for everyday use.
The UK government’s cybersecurity outlet has finally endorsed passkeys and said they were a better means of protection than the trusty old password.
The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), part of the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) and the United Kingdom’s main authority for cybersecurity, published a new press release on its website, earlier this week.
In it, the agency said “passkeys should now be consumers’ first choice of login across all digital services”, and that it can no longer recommend passwords when a superior option is available.Article continues below