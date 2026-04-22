'Felony murder law does not require that a defendant pull the trigger': Ex-FBI chief calls for ransomware attackers to face homicide charges if attacks lead to deaths

Former FBI cyber division deputy Cynthia Kaiser urges DOJ to charge hospital ransomware attackers with felony murder if patient deaths occur

University of Minnesota research tied at least 47 deaths to ransomware between 2016–2021; healthcare attacks nearly doubled from 238 in 2024 to 460 in 2025

Kaiser also calls for exploring terrorism designations for groups repeatedly targeting hospitals, enabling sanctions and broader consequences

If a ransomware actor targets a hospital, and the attack results in a patient dying, the hacker should be charged with felony murder. This is what Cynthia Kaiser, former deputy assistant director of the FBI's cyber division, urged the US Justice Department to consider, just recently.

In testimony before a US House of Representatives subcommittee hearing, Kaiser explained that ransomware attackers are causing deaths, citing University of Minnesota research documenting at least 47 deaths attributable to hospital ransomware attacks between 2016 and 2021. She added that the number is “almost certainly in the hundreds today”.

She also stressed that healthcare is now the number one ransomware target, claiming that attacks against hospitals nearly doubled from 238 in 2024, to 460 in 2025. Kaiser says this is a deliberate calculation, since attackers know when lives are on the line, hospitals are more likely to pay.

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