'Hacktivist attacks at scale’: UK could face hacktivist threats akin to some of the biggest ransomware incidents but with 'no option to pay a ransom to help recover'
The UK could face some seriously costly hacktivist attacks
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- UK NCSC chief warns of 'hacktivist attacks at scale'
- Attacks could rival recent ransomware attacks against UK organizations
- Defences could be bolstered by AI tools such as Claude Mythos
If a conflict were to unfold between the UK and a foreign state, there could be "hacktivist attacks at scale", rivalling some of the most prolific attacks the UK has seen in recent years.
The comments come from Richard Horne, chief executive of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), who is warning of the scale of attacks at the CyberUK conference in Glasgow.
“Were we to be in, or near, a conflict situation, the UK would likely face hacktivist attacks at scale. With similar effects and sophistication to the ransomware attacks we see today. But … no option to pay a ransom to help recover,” Horne said in his opening speech.Article continues below