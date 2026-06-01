The biggest cyber threats businesses face in 2026

As industries become more digitalized, cybercrime is evolving just as fast. In 2026, cyber security threats are no longer opportunistic; they’re intelligent, automated and highly targeted. No organisation is too small to be ignored by cybercriminals.

This is borne out in the UK Government’s Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2025, which suggests that 43% of businesses and 30% of charities reported a cyber breach or attack during the previous 12 months. That’s an astonishing 612,000 UK businesses and 61,000 charities affected.

Phil Lees Social Links Navigation CEO and co-founder at WhiteSpider.

Despite these statistics, there are ways organizations can minimize breach risk, from identifying key cyber threats to understanding how businesses can stay safe and prepare for what’s next.

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The 10 Most Common Cyber Threats

Let’s start with my list of the 10 most common cyber threats businesses need to prepare for.

1. AI-powered phishing attacks

Among those that suffered a breach or cyberattack in the past 12 months, phishing remains the most common and disruptive threat – and this tactic has changed dramatically over the years.

It’s no longer obvious or poorly written; today, it’s powered by AI tools and we’re seeing attackers convincingly mimic internal communication accurately.

As a result, people are far more likely to click on malicious links, share credentials or approve fraudulent payments. In many cases, you don’t realize you’ve been compromised until it’s too late.

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2. Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS)

With Ransomware-as-a-Service, we’re seeing criminal groups selling ready-made tools that allow even less experienced attackers to launch serious attacks. This “plug-and-play” model has dramatically increased attack volumes.

Once inside a system, ransomware encrypts critical files and attackers demand payment, usually in cryptocurrency, while some also threaten to leak stolen data to increase pressure.

3. Supply chain attacks

Instead of attacking businesses directly, cybercriminals are now targeting third-party suppliers to gain access to multiple organizations at once.

This exploits trust – and strong internal security often isn’t matched across the supply chain. One compromised vendor can trigger a domino effect across hundreds of businesses.

4. Deepfake fraud and impersonation

Deepfakes have quickly moved from novelty to a serious threat. I’m seeing attackers use AI-generated audio and video to convincingly impersonate executives, managers and clients.

This is dangerous in finance or procurement, where fraudsters can push employees to transfer funds, approve invoices, or share sensitive data – all while posing as trusted leaders.

5. Credential stuffing and password attacks

Despite growing awareness, weak and reused passwords are still one of the biggest vulnerabilities. Credential stuffing attacks use stolen login details from previous breaches and automatically test them across multiple platforms.

Because people often reuse passwords, attackers can gain access with very little effort. Once inside, they can escalate access, move through systems and quietly extract sensitive data.

6. Cloud misconfigurations

Configuration errors remain a major risk. Something as simple as an exposed storage bucket or incorrect access setting can leave sensitive data publicly accessible.

Unlike traditional breaches, these incidents often don’t involve any hacking as the data is simply left unprotected. As cloud storage environments become more complex, maintaining strong configuration hygiene is now a critical security priority.

7. IoT and connected device vulnerabilities

As the Internet of Things (IoT) expands, the attack surface grows significantly. From smart cameras and sensors to industrial machinery, many connected devices still come with limited built-in security.

Attackers can exploit these devices to access wider corporate networks. Because they’re often overlooked in traditional cyber security strategies, they represent a quiet but fast-growing risk.

8. Insider threats

Insider threats are among the hardest risks to manage. People with legitimate access can intentionally steal or leak data, but more often it’s simple human error – like sending information to the wrong person or falling for phishing attacks.

With remote and hybrid working now the norm, controlling and monitoring access has become even more complex.

9. Business email compromise (BEC)

Business email compromise is one of the most financially damaging forms of global cybercrime. Attackers infiltrate or spoof email accounts to trick employees into transferring funds or sharing sensitive data.

These attacks are highly targeted, often based on detailed research. Because they rely on social engineering rather than malware, they can easily bypass traditional security controls.

10. Zero-day exploits

We often highlight zero-day vulnerabilities as being especially dangerous. These are flaws unknown to software vendors and therefore unpatched when attackers exploit them.

Because there’s no immediate fix available, businesses often only realize they’ve been hit after a breach has already happened. And as software ecosystems grow more complex, we’re expecting the risk of undiscovered vulnerabilities to keep increasing.

How businesses can stay protected-

While cyber threats are evolving rapidly, businesses are not powerless. Strong cyber security comes down to layers of defense, constant awareness and continuous improvement.

Start with multi-factor authentication across all systems, and keep software updated and properly patched because many attacks exploit vulnerabilities that already have fixes.

Invest in employee training too, as human error is still a major weak point and staff need to recognize phishing and suspicious behavior.

Adopt a zero-trust approach, where no user or device is automatically trusted. Combine that with real-time monitoring, AI analytics and regular security testing to find weaknesses before attackers do.

Finally, ensure robust backups and recovery plans are in place, because when something goes wrong, speed matters. Cyber security isn’t a one-off project; it’s an ongoing business priority.

The future of cyber threats

Looking ahead, we expect cyber threats to grow in volume and become even more sophisticated. Artificial intelligence doesn’t sleep and it will play both sides, helping us defend systems while also powering more advanced attacks.

Breakthroughs like quantum computing could also challenge the encryption standards we rely on today, while the growing complexity of cloud, IoT, and global supply chains will only expand the attack surface.

The future of cybersecurity will come down to speed, intelligence and adaptability. Organizations that invest in proactive defense, continuous monitoring, and true cyber resilience will be best prepared for what’s next. Cyber threats aren’t just a technical issue; they’re a critical business risk.

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