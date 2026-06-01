With the release of The Sims 4 Lady Bridgerton’s Masquerade Ballroom and The Sims 4 Lady Bridgerton’s Masquerade Ball Fashion Kits come fresh new clothing and decoration items inspired by the latest season of Bridgerton, one of my favorite guilty pleasures since Grey’s Anatomy. What can I say? Shonda Rhimes really speaks to me.

Now, look, I’m not trying to claim credit here, but I’m also not not trying to claim credit, because back when The Sims 4: Royalty and Legacy was first released, I was all over the obvious Bridgerton-inspired take on regency living. It’s a great pack in itself, filled with diverse assets, great storytelling features and a host of interesting characters to play with, but its timed release alongside Bridgerton didn’t pass me by.

I wasn’t alone in that — though I think I was one of the few (if not the only) in media to put my whole being into making a Whistledown-inspired pamphlet to accompany my op-ed (below) — but now it’s officially here, the vindication is sweet to say the least.

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Onto the next problem; could this be the collaboration that could finally sway me on my anti-The Sims crossover agenda?

(Image credit: EA / The Sims - Made in Canva)

Bridg(erton)ing the gap

Hearing that a dedicated set of Bridgerton Kits was on the horizon didn’t immediately fill me with confidence: Kits are a hard sell for me due to their limited scope, and I also haven’t been particularly inspired by any The Sims tie-ins since the days of The Sims 2: H&M Fashion Stuff.

Perhaps it’s because the likes of Coach and Moschino aren’t really my speed as someone who typically shops at, well, H&M or IKEA, and I can’t for the life of me think of a single time anything in The Sims 4: SpongeBob's House and The Sims 4: SpongeBob Kid's Room Kits would be remotely useful in-game… And don’t get me started on Journey to Baatu, which remains the only Game Pack I have yet to purchase. Generally speaking, collaborations haven’t felt relevant enough to The Sims 4’s player base, or at the very least didn’t mesh particularly well with the average player’s playstyle.

With Bridgerton, on the other hand, there’s finally a crossover that makes sense — at least, if you liked Royalty and Legacy or more generally enjoy playing in historic settings. These new Kits are naturally more focused on Regency-era-inspired items compared to the varied time periods and cultures represented by Royalty and Legacy, but there’s still plenty you can make use of with the packs in tandem.

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Two Kits most delightful

Looking at what each Kit has to offer, there’s a narrow but cohesive set in both The Sims 4 Lady Bridgerton’s Masquerade Ballroom Kit and The Sims 4 Lady Bridgerton’s Masquerade Ball Fashion Kit.

The former features a few arches and windows, a new column, a wall lamp and chandelier, some ballroom decorations, a new fireplace, chair and table, and, naturally, a gazebo to recreate Benedict and Sophie’s Cinderella-inspired first meeting from Bridgerton Season 4.

I’m a little less hot on the clothing kit; don’t get me wrong, each addition is beautifully crafted and replicates the show costumes brilliantly, especially in the dress department for characters like the ever-iconic Lady Danbury and Queen Charlotte.

The one pair of shoes added are a little two-dimensional, and the lack of male mask and hat accessories is a little disappointing, but overall, the level of detail is truly fantastic, and given how busted some older The Sims 4 clothing looks, I will never be seen complaining about a job well done, looks-wise.

Still, I’m frustrated that the accessories weren’t separated out so they could be used in different 'fits. That aside, the added masks are great, the dresses are gorgeous, and everything comes together with the campy, whimsical flair that I do so miss from previous The Sims games.

Each kit costs $6.99 / £6.49 individually, but for a limited time, you can grab both in a bundle for $9.99 / £8.99 until August 14th, 2026, which includes three bonus items to boot. Plus, don’t miss the currently active Lady Bridgerton's Masquerade Ball Event for more exclusive items before the event ends on August 14th.

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